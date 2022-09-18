Opening odds for Week 3 of the NFL season

The NFL is through the early games and in the mix of afternoon football ahead of Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football. We’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3 and we’ll update as new information arrives.

Notably, we don’t have a line for Jaguars-Chargers due to the uncertainty around Justin Herbert’s rib injury. He suffered a fracture of rib cartilage and his status for Week 3 is uncertain. There is talk it is the kind of injury that is about pain tolerance more than anything, so we’ll see how the spread and moneyline move from the lookahead line.

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled opening odds for all 18 weeks back in May after the schedule was released. Those were pulled once the regular season got underway and the sportsbook re-opened the lines for Week 3 with a lookahead line last week. Below, we’ve included the offseason opening odds, the lookahead line, and the current line once it re-opens.

Here’s our full list of Week 3 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as further odds re-open.

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: TBD

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: TBD

Sep 18 AM

Point spread: Browns -3

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Browns -165, Steelers +140

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Bengals -6

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Bengals -245, Jets +205

May 13

Opening point spread: Bengals -5

Opening moneyline: Bengals -235, Jets +190

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Chiefs -3.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Chiefs -175, Colts +150

May 13

Opening point spread: Chiefs -2.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -135, Colts +115

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Eagles -3

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Eagles -165, Commanders +140

May 13

Opening point spread: Pick ‘em

Opening moneyline: Eagles -110, Commanders -110

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Bills -4.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Bills -200, Dolphins +170

May 13

Opening point spread: Bills -3.5

Opening moneyline: Bills -165, Dolphins +145

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Ravens -3

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Ravens -165, Patriots +140

May 13

Opening point spread: pick ‘em

Opening moneyline: Ravens -110, Patriots -110

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Raiders -1

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Raiders -115, Titans -105

May 13

Opening point spread: Titans -1

Opening moneyline: Titans -120, Raiders +100

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Saints -2.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

May 13

Opening point spread: Saints -2

Opening moneyline: Saints -130, Panthers +110

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Vikings -7.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Vikings -325, Lions +270

May 13

Opening point spread: Vikings -5

Opening moneyline: Vikings -235, Lions +190

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Bears -3

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Bears -155, Texans +135

May 13

Opening point spread: Bears -3

Opening moneyline: Bears -145, Texans +125

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

May 13

Opening point spread: Chargers -10.5

Opening moneyline: Chargers -630, Jaguars +450

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Bucs -3

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Bucs -165, Packers +140

May 13

Opening point spread: Bucs -3.5

Opening moneyline: Bucs -160, Packers +140

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Seahawks -3

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Seahawks -165, Falcons +140

May 13

Opening point spread: Seahawks -4

Opening moneyline: Seahawks -190, Falcons +160

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Rams -45

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Rams -200, Cardinals +170

May 13

Opening point spread: Rams -2

Opening moneyline: Rams -130, Cardinals +110

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Broncos -3

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Broncos -155, 49ers +135

May 13

Opening point spread: Broncos -2.5

Opening moneyline: Broncos -135, 49ers +115

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Giants -4

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Giants -175, Cowboys +150

May 13

Opening point spread: Cowboys -3

Opening moneyline: Cowboys -140, Giants +120