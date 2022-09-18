Opening odds for Week 3 of the NFL season

The NFL is through the early games and in the mix of afternoon football ahead of Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football. We’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3 and we’ll update as new information arrives.
Notably, we don’t have a line for Jaguars-Chargers due to the uncertainty around Justin Herbert’s rib injury. He suffered a fracture of rib cartilage and his status for Week 3 is uncertain. There is talk it is the kind of injury that is about pain tolerance more than anything, so we’ll see how the spread and moneyline move from the lookahead line.
DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled opening odds for all 18 weeks back in May after the schedule was released. Those were pulled once the regular season got underway and the sportsbook re-opened the lines for Week 3 with a lookahead line last week. Below, we’ve included the offseason opening odds, the lookahead line, and the current line once it re-opens.
Here’s our full list of Week 3 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as further odds re-open.
Steelers vs. Browns
Sep 18 PM
Point spread: TBD
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: TBD
Sep 18 AM
Point spread: Browns -3
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Browns -165, Steelers +140
Bengals vs. Jets
Sep 18 PM
Point spread: Bengals -6
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Bengals -245, Jets +205
Sep 18 AM
Point spread: Bengals -6
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Bengals -245, Jets +205
May 13
Opening point spread: Bengals -5
Opening moneyline: Bengals -235, Jets +190
Chiefs vs. Colts
Sep 18 PM
Point spread: Chiefs -3.5
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Chiefs -175, Colts +150
Sep 18 AM
Point spread: Chiefs -3.5
Point total: 52
Moneyline: Chiefs -175, Colts +150
May 13
Opening point spread: Chiefs -2.5
Opening moneyline: Chiefs -135, Colts +115
Eagles vs. Commanders
Sep 18 PM
Point spread: Eagles -3
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Eagles -165, Commanders +140
Sep 18 AM
Point spread: Eagles -3
Point total:50
Moneyline: Eagles -165, Commanders +140
May 13
Opening point spread: Pick ‘em
Opening moneyline: Eagles -110, Commanders -110
Bills vs. Dolphins
Sep 18 PM
Point spread: Bills -4.5
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Bills -200, Dolphins +170
Sep 18 AM
Point spread: Bills -4.5
Point total: 51.5
Moneyline: Bills -200, Dolphins +170
May 13
Opening point spread: Bills -3.5
Opening moneyline: Bills -165, Dolphins +145
Ravens vs. Patriots
Sep 18 PM
Point spread: Ravens -3
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Ravens -165, Patriots +140
Sep 18 AM
Point spread: Ravens -3
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Ravens -165, Patriots +140
May 13
Opening point spread: pick ‘em
Opening moneyline: Ravens -110, Patriots -110
Raiders vs. Titans
Sep 18 PM
Point spread: Raiders -1
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Raiders -115, Titans -105
Sep 18 AM
Point spread: Raiders -1
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Raiders -115, Titans -105
May 13
Opening point spread: Titans -1
Opening moneyline: Titans -120, Raiders +100
Saints vs. Panthers
Sep 18 PM
Point spread: Saints -2.5
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
Sep 18 AM
Point spread: Saints -2.5
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Saints -140, Panthers +120
May 13
Opening point spread: Saints -2
Opening moneyline: Saints -130, Panthers +110
Lions vs. Vikings
Sep 18 PM
Point spread: Vikings -7.5
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Vikings -325, Lions +270
Sep 18 AM
Point spread: Vikings -7.5
Point total: 50.5
Moneyline: Vikings -325, Lions +270
May 13
Opening point spread: Vikings -5
Opening moneyline: Vikings -235, Lions +190
Texans vs. Bears
Sep 18 PM
Point spread: Bears -3
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Bears -155, Texans +135
Sep 18 AM
Point spread: Bears -3
Point total: 39
Moneyline: Bears -155, Texans +135
May 13
Opening point spread: Bears -3
Opening moneyline: Bears -145, Texans +125
Jaguars vs. Chargers
Sep 18 PM
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
May 13
Opening point spread: Chargers -10.5
Opening moneyline: Chargers -630, Jaguars +450
Packers vs. Bucs
Sep 18 PM
Point spread: Bucs -3
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Bucs -165, Packers +140
Sep 18 AM
Point spread: Bucs -3
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Bucs -165, Packers +140
May 13
Opening point spread: Bucs -3.5
Opening moneyline: Bucs -160, Packers +140
Falcons vs. Seahawks
Sep 18 PM
Point spread: Seahawks -3
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Seahawks -165, Falcons +140
Sep 18 AM
Point spread: Seahawks -3
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -165, Falcons +140
May 13
Opening point spread: Seahawks -4
Opening moneyline: Seahawks -190, Falcons +160
Rams vs. Cardinals
Sep 18 PM
Point spread: Rams -45
Point total: 51.5
Moneyline: Rams -200, Cardinals +170
Sep 18 AM
Point spread: Rams -4.5
Point total: 51.5
Moneyline: Rams -200, Cardinals +170
May 13
Opening point spread: Rams -2
Opening moneyline: Rams -130, Cardinals +110
49ers vs. Broncos
Sep 18 PM
Point spread: Broncos -3
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Broncos -155, 49ers +135
Sep 18 AM
Point spread: Broncos -3
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Broncos -155, 49ers +135
May 13
Opening point spread: Broncos -2.5
Opening moneyline: Broncos -135, 49ers +115
Cowboys vs. Giants
Sep 18 PM
Point spread: Giants -4
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Giants -175, Cowboys +150
Sep 18 AM
Point spread: Giants -4
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Giants -175, Cowboys +150
May 13
Opening point spread: Cowboys -3
Opening moneyline: Cowboys -140, Giants +120