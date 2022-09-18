 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening odds for Week 3 of the NFL season

We’ve got an early look at Week 3 point spreads as the NFL wraps up Week 2.

By David Fucillo
Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers throws the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The NFL is through the early games and in the mix of afternoon football ahead of Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football. We’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3 and we’ll update as new information arrives.

Notably, we don’t have a line for Jaguars-Chargers due to the uncertainty around Justin Herbert’s rib injury. He suffered a fracture of rib cartilage and his status for Week 3 is uncertain. There is talk it is the kind of injury that is about pain tolerance more than anything, so we’ll see how the spread and moneyline move from the lookahead line.

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled opening odds for all 18 weeks back in May after the schedule was released. Those were pulled once the regular season got underway and the sportsbook re-opened the lines for Week 3 with a lookahead line last week. Below, we’ve included the offseason opening odds, the lookahead line, and the current line once it re-opens.

Here’s our full list of Week 3 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as further odds re-open.

Steelers vs. Browns

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: TBD
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: TBD

Sep 18 AM

Point spread: Browns -3
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Browns -165, Steelers +140

Bengals vs. Jets

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Bengals -6
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Bengals -245, Jets +205

Sep 18 AM

Point spread: Bengals -6
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Bengals -245, Jets +205

May 13

Opening point spread: Bengals -5
Opening moneyline: Bengals -235, Jets +190

Chiefs vs. Colts

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Chiefs -3.5
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Chiefs -175, Colts +150

Sep 18 AM

Point spread: Chiefs -3.5
Point total: 52
Moneyline: Chiefs -175, Colts +150

May 13

Opening point spread: Chiefs -2.5
Opening moneyline: Chiefs -135, Colts +115

Eagles vs. Commanders

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Eagles -3
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Eagles -165, Commanders +140

Sep 18 AM

Point spread: Eagles -3
Point total:50
Moneyline: Eagles -165, Commanders +140

May 13

Opening point spread: Pick ‘em
Opening moneyline: Eagles -110, Commanders -110

Bills vs. Dolphins

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Bills -4.5
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Bills -200, Dolphins +170

Sep 18 AM

Point spread: Bills -4.5
Point total: 51.5
Moneyline: Bills -200, Dolphins +170

May 13

Opening point spread: Bills -3.5
Opening moneyline: Bills -165, Dolphins +145

Ravens vs. Patriots

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Ravens -3
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Ravens -165, Patriots +140

Sep 18 AM

Point spread: Ravens -3
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Ravens -165, Patriots +140

May 13

Opening point spread: pick ‘em
Opening moneyline: Ravens -110, Patriots -110

Raiders vs. Titans

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Raiders -1
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Raiders -115, Titans -105

Sep 18 AM

Point spread: Raiders -1
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Raiders -115, Titans -105

May 13

Opening point spread: Titans -1
Opening moneyline: Titans -120, Raiders +100

Saints vs. Panthers

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Saints -2.5
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

Sep 18 AM

Point spread: Saints -2.5
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Saints -140, Panthers +120

May 13

Opening point spread: Saints -2
Opening moneyline: Saints -130, Panthers +110

Lions vs. Vikings

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Vikings -7.5
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Vikings -325, Lions +270

Sep 18 AM

Point spread: Vikings -7.5
Point total: 50.5
Moneyline: Vikings -325, Lions +270

May 13

Opening point spread: Vikings -5
Opening moneyline: Vikings -235, Lions +190

Texans vs. Bears

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Bears -3
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Bears -155, Texans +135

Sep 18 AM

Point spread: Bears -3
Point total: 39
Moneyline: Bears -155, Texans +135

May 13

Opening point spread: Bears -3
Opening moneyline: Bears -145, Texans +125

Jaguars vs. Chargers

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

May 13

Opening point spread: Chargers -10.5
Opening moneyline: Chargers -630, Jaguars +450

Packers vs. Bucs

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Bucs -3
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Bucs -165, Packers +140

Sep 18 AM

Point spread: Bucs -3
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Bucs -165, Packers +140

May 13

Opening point spread: Bucs -3.5
Opening moneyline: Bucs -160, Packers +140

Falcons vs. Seahawks

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Seahawks -3
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Seahawks -165, Falcons +140

Sep 18 AM

Point spread: Seahawks -3
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -165, Falcons +140

May 13

Opening point spread: Seahawks -4
Opening moneyline: Seahawks -190, Falcons +160

Rams vs. Cardinals

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Rams -45
Point total: 51.5
Moneyline: Rams -200, Cardinals +170

Sep 18 AM

Point spread: Rams -4.5
Point total: 51.5
Moneyline: Rams -200, Cardinals +170

May 13

Opening point spread: Rams -2
Opening moneyline: Rams -130, Cardinals +110

49ers vs. Broncos

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Broncos -3
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Broncos -155, 49ers +135

Sep 18 AM

Point spread: Broncos -3
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Broncos -155, 49ers +135

May 13

Opening point spread: Broncos -2.5
Opening moneyline: Broncos -135, 49ers +115

Cowboys vs. Giants

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Giants -4
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: Giants -175, Cowboys +150

Sep 18 AM

Point spread: Giants -4
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Giants -175, Cowboys +150

May 13

Opening point spread: Cowboys -3
Opening moneyline: Cowboys -140, Giants +120

More From DraftKings Nation