Opening odds for Steelers vs. Browns matchup in Week 3

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The Steelers are 1-1 after a 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots today as starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky was booed by the home crowd several times. Trubisky was also sacked three times by the Pats’ defense. The Browns were on the wrong end of a crazy comeback by the New York Jets, ultimately dropping the game 31-30 in Week 2 after blowing a 13-point lead within the final two minutes of the game. Cleveland is also heading into this matchup 1-1.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Steelers vs. Browns in their Week 3 matchup.

Steelers vs. Browns

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Browns -3.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Browns -175, Steelers +150

Sep 18 AM

Point spread: Browns -3

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Browns -165, Steelers +140

Early pick: Browns -165

The Steelers have kept it close the past two weeks against the Patriots and the Bengals, so the cover isn’t a lock, but the Browns have home advantage in an evenly-matched game. This is a challenging pick, but I’m going with Cleveland to win it outright.

