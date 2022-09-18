Opening odds for Saints vs. Panthers matchup in Week 3

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Two second-half interceptions from Jameis Winston turned what had been a tight game against the Buccaneers into a fourth-quarter blowout, as Tampa Bay put up 17 points in the last fifteen minutes of the game. The Panthers lost their ninth game in a row on Sunday against the New York Giants. Despite a valiant comeback attempt from QB Baker Mayfield, the Giants sealed the win with a 65-yard field goal.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Saints vs. Panthers in their Week 3 matchup.

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Saints -3

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Saints -165, Panthers +140

Sep 18 AM

Point spread: Saints -2.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Saints -140, Panthers +120

May 13

Opening point spread: Saints -2

Opening moneyline: Saints -130, Panthers +110

Early pick: Saints -3

The Saints’ receiving corps of Chris Olave, Michael Thomas, and Jarvis Landry has continued to impress, while Baker Mayfield and the Panthers are still struggling to find their groove. As long as Jameis Winston is able to rest up and stay healthy after playing through a back injury on Sunday against the Bucs, the Saints should be able to cover the spread in Week 3.

