Opening odds for Texans vs. Bears matchup in Week 3

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. The Texans and Bears will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 25.

The Texans failed to score a touchdown in Sunday’s matchup with the Denver Broncos in a 16-9 loss to fall to 0-1-1. Houston took a 9-6 lead into the fourth quarter but struggled to get anything going offensively with just 234 yards of offense. Davis Mills completed 19-of-38 passes for 177 yards, and rookie Dameon Pierce was the only running back to get a carry, finishing with 69 yards on 15 attempts. Meanwhile, the Bears have yet to conclude their second game as they play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Texans vs. Bears in their Week 3 matchup.

Texans vs. Bears

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Bears -3

Point total: 38

Moneyline: Bears -155, Texans +135

Sep 18 AM

Point spread: Bears -3

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Bears -155, Texans +135

May 13

Opening point spread: Bears -3

Opening moneyline: Bears -145, Texans +125

Early pick: Bears -3

These are two incredibly bad offenses, and it took everything to keep me away from betting the under 38 here. This is a fairly good situational spot for the Bears as they return home, while the Texans get set to play their second consecutive road game. The Texans offense failed to reach 300 yards of offense in their first two games, and it’s no guarantee they can accomplish that feat at Soldier Field. Let’s go with Chicago by more than a field goal.

