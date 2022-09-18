Opening odds for Chiefs vs. Colts matchup in Week 3

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 25.

The Chiefs have continued to impress on both sides of the ball, overcoming a halftime deficit in a challenging Thursday night matchup against a talented Chargers team to win 27-24 in a comeback that included a 99-yard pick-six from Jaylen Watson. The Colts had a painful Sunday in Week 2, losing 24-0 in a three-interception shutout to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Chiefs vs. Colts in their Week 3 matchup.

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Chiefs -6

Point total: 49.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -275, Colts +230

Sep 18 AM

Point spread: Chiefs -3.5

Point total: 52

Moneyline: Chiefs -175, Colts +150

May 13

Opening point spread: Chiefs -2.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -135, Colts +115

Early pick: Chiefs -6

The Chiefs should be able to bulldoze the Colts easily. Matt Ryan struggled against the Jaguars defense today, throwing three interceptions and zero touchdowns, and while the Colts have had mysterious struggles in recent years against Jacksonville, the Chiefs are a much stronger all-around team and should be able to easily cover a six-point spread.

