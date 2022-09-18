Opening odds for Bills vs. Dolphins matchup in Week 3

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. The Bills and Dolphins will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Dolphins come into the game off a wild win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. Miami trailed by 21 points entering the fourth quarter but stormed back to win on a Tua Tagovailoa pass to Jaylen Waddle in the closing seconds. They’re now 2-0 and will face a Bills squad that will play their Week 2 game on Monday Night Football.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Bills vs. Dolphins in their Week 3 matchup.

Bills vs. Dolphins

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Bills -4.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Bills -200, Dolphins +170

Sep 18 AM

Point spread: Bills -4.5

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Bills -200, Dolphins +170

May 13

Opening point spread: Bills -3.5

Opening moneyline: Bills -165, Dolphins +145

Early pick: Bills -4.5

I’d be inclined to wait a little and get a better line with bettors jumping on a hot Dolphins squad, but I’d still take the Bills at 4.5. Miami deserves credit for a huge comeback against Baltimore, but they take a step up in competition next week against the Bills. This will be an interesting line to watch this week. At some point we’ll see the Miami money, and then at another point will see the Buffalo money. It will be interesting to see how quickly each comes in.

