Opening odds for Lions vs. Vikings matchup in Week 3

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. The Lions and Vikings will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Detroit bounced back from a tough Week 1 loss to win a wild one over Washington. Jared Goff threw four touchdowns and the team rushed for 191 yards in the 36-27 win. They’ll face a Vikings team that will play their Week 2 game on Monday.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Lions vs. Vikings in their Week 3 matchup.

Lions vs. Vikings

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Vikings -7.5

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Vikings -325, Lions +270

Sep 18 AM

Point spread: Vikings -7.5

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Vikings -325, Lions +270

May 13

Opening point spread: Vikings -5

Opening moneyline: Vikings -235, Lions +190

Early pick: Lions +7.5

This Detroit squad is gonna be a tough out every week. They gave the Eagles a ton of trouble in Week 1 and impressed in Week 2 in beating Washington. The Vikings don’t play until Monday, but I’m happy to get the helpful hook on this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.