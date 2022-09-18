Opening odds for Ravens vs. Patriots matchup in Week 3

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. The Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Despite a three-touchdown lead at the half, the Ravens fell to the Dolphins after Miami put up 28 points in the fourth quarter in Week 2. Lamar Jackson had a highlight-reel-filled game, though, adding 119 rushing yards to his 318 passing yards. The defense just couldn’t get a stop in those final 15 minutes. The Patriots had a slow first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but eked out a 17-14 win.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Ravens vs. Patriots in their Week 3 matchup.

Ravens vs. Patriots

Point spread: Ravens -3

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: Ravens -165, Patriots +140

Point spread: Ravens -3

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Ravens -165, Patriots +140

May 13

Opening point spread: pick ‘em

Opening moneyline: Ravens -110, Patriots -110

Early pick: Ravens -3

Comparing the Patriots’ stunted offensive performance in the first half today to Lamar Jackson’s banner day, I’d go with the Ravens to cover on Sunday. Baltimore’s biggest struggle today was on defense, but Mac Jones has not yet proved to be a major threat to opposing defenses, and I think that the Ravens could hold them off if Jackson is able to keep up this week’s production on the field.

