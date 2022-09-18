Opening odds for Bengals vs. Jets matchup in Week 3

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. The Bengals and Jets will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Bengals struggled to get much going against the Cowboys until late in the fourth quarter, when their defense woke up and their offense was able to keep drives alive. Ultimately, Cincinnati lost on a field goal at the end the game. The Jets had a furious comeback with Joe Flacco at the helm, shocking the Browns 31-30 in Week 2. They’ll hope to keep that momentum going against Cincinnati.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Bengals vs. Jets in their Week 3 matchup.

Bengals vs. Jets

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Bengals -4.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Bengals -200, Jets +170

Sep 18 AM

Point spread: Bengals -6

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Bengals -245, Jets +205

May 13

Opening point spread: Bengals -5

Opening moneyline: Bengals -235, Jets +190

Early pick: Bengals -4.5

The Jets are coming in on a high after an emotional win, which makes this a great spot to back a desperate Bengals team. Cincinnati is the better overall group and should easily handle New York in Week 3.

