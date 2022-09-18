Opening odds for Raiders vs. Titans matchup in Week 3

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. The Raiders and Titans will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 25.

The Raiders opened their season with a pair of close losses and fell short in a heartbreaker to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. Las Vegas held a 20-0 lead midway through the third quarter before Arizona rallied back to force overtime and won on a 59-yard scoop-and-score for Byron Murphy Jr. Meanwhile, the Titans have yet to play their second game as they play the Buffalo Bills on the road Monday night.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Raiders vs. Titans in their Week 3 matchup.

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Raiders -1

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Raiders -120, Titans +100

Sep 18 AM

Point spread: Raiders -1

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Raiders -115, Titans -105

May 13

Opening point spread: Titans -1

Opening moneyline: Titans -120, Raiders +100

Early pick: Raiders +1

There is a lot to love about the situational spot for Las Vegas in its Week 3 matchup. They’re coming off a tough loss to Arizona and look to bounce back and avoid digging themselves into an 0-3 hole. The Raiders are down 4-1 in the turnover battle this season and eventually, that should start to balance itself out.

