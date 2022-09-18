Opening odds for 49ers vs. Broncos matchup in Week 3

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. The 49ers and Broncos will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. on Sunday Night Football.

Both teams bounced back from Week 1 losses with Week 2 wins. The 49ers lost Trey Lance to a season-ending ankle injury, but Jimmy Garoppolo led the 49ers to a 27-7 win over the Seahawks. Meanwhile, the Broncos

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for 49ers vs. Broncos in their Week 3 matchup.

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Broncos -2.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Broncos -140, 49ers +120

Sep 18 AM

Point spread: Broncos -3

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Broncos -155, 49ers +135

May 13

Opening point spread: Broncos -2.5

Opening moneyline: Broncos -135, 49ers +115

Early pick: 49ers +2.5

This line is going to move in the 49ers direction at some point this week, so get your bets in now on them. They’re the better overall team with the Broncos struggling to get anything going for a second week in a row. With Jimmy Garoppolo in the saddle, this game will at least be close, and the 49ers defense should be enough to put them over the top.

