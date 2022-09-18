Opening odds for Packers vs. Bucs matchup in Week 3

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. The Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 25.

The Packers still has to play the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football for their second game of the season, while the Buccaneers moved to 2-0 with a 20-10 road win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon. Tom Brady completed 18-of-34 passes for 190 yards and an interception, and Mike Evans was ejected in this matchup. The running game was quite ineffective as Leonard Fournette rushed for 65 yards on 24 carries, but the defense forcing five turnovers made up for a lack of efficient offense.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Packers vs. Buccaneers in their Week 3 matchup.

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Bucs -3

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Bucs -165, Packers +140

Sep 18 AM

Point spread: Bucs -3

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Bucs -165, Packers +140

May 13

Opening point spread: Bucs -3.5

Opening moneyline: Bucs -160, Packers +140

Early pick: Under 45

The over/under has been driven down to 45, but this still is not low enough. The Buccaneers have shown to be a far better defensive team than on offense in the early going. Tampa Bay does not look good enough offensively through the first two games to be trusted, while the defense should limit Aaron Rodgers and the new pass catchers at home enough to keep this total below the number.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.