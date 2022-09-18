Opening odds for Falcons vs. Seahawks matchup in Week 3

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. The Falcons and Seahawks will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Falcons were nearly able to put the “28-3” jokes to rest against the Rams but fell short in the final minute of the game. The Seahawks had an impressive MNF win over the Broncos in Week 1 before getting dominated by the 49ers in Week 2. They’ll hope to bounce back in Week 3.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Falcons vs. Seahawks in their Week 3 matchup.

Falcons vs. Seahawks

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Seahawks -2

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -140, Falcons +120

Sep 18 AM

Point spread: Seahawks -3

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -165, Falcons +140

May 13

Opening point spread: Seahawks -4

Opening moneyline: Seahawks -190, Falcons +160

Early pick: Falcons +2

Atlanta has shown some fight in the first two weeks, and Seattle got completely outplayed in Week 2 by the 49ers. Take the Falcons against the spread in this one, even with their propensity to give away games late.

