Opening odds for Rams vs. Cardinals matchup in Week 3

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. The Rams and Cardinals will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Rams nearly blew a 28-3 to the Falcons at home before ultimately getting bailed out by Jalen Ramsey and some poor time management from Atlanta. LA will hope to put together a complete game in Week 3. The Cardinals slept through most of their contest against the Raiders before mounting a ridiculous comeback in the second half and winning in overtime. This offense is showing some signs of life after two poor outings.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Rams vs. Cardinals in their Week 3 matchup.

Rams vs. Cardinals

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Rams -4.5

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Rams -200, Cardinals +170

Sep 18 AM

Point spread: Rams -4.5

Point total: 51.5

Moneyline: Rams -200, Cardinals +170

May 13

Opening point spread: Rams -2

Opening moneyline: Rams -130, Cardinals +110

Early pick: Cardinals +4.5

Both teams decided to turn off at opposite times in Week 2. The Rams slept through the end of the game, while the Cardinals appeared to never really start playing until the second half. Arizona is in a groove and gets a big win after a tough Week 1 loss. This should be a high-scoring game and given the emotions the Cardinals are riding on entering this contest, take them against the spread.

