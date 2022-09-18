Opening odds for Jaguars vs. Chargers matchup in Week 3

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 25.

The Jaguars shut out the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, 24-0. Jags QB Trevor Lawrence contributed a phenomenal performance, going 25-for-30 with two touchdowns and no turnovers. The Chargers’ Thursday night ended in a hard-fought loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, a halftime lead not sufficient to overcome a 99-yard pick six and a Patrick Mahomes-led offense in the second half.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Jaguars vs. Chargers in their Week 3 matchup.

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Chargers -7

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Chargers -320, Jaguars +265

May 13

Opening point spread: Chargers -10.5

Opening moneyline: Chargers -630, Jaguars +450

Early pick: Chargers -7

The Jags put up an impressive performance against Indianapolis in Week 2, but Justin Herbert’s Chargers are a different beast than the Colts. Trevor Lawrence and the Jags are looking significantly better under Doug Pederson so far this year, but they haven’t yet developed enough defensively to hold the Chargers to a close game. Los Angeles covers assuming Justin Herbert is good to go.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.