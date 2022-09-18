Opening odds for Eagles vs. Commanders matchup in Week 3

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. The Eagles and Commanders will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Commanders lost a wild one in Detroit to drop to 1-1. They fell behind 22-0 but Carson Wentz helped them get back into the game. He threw three touchdowns but the team came up short in the comeback effort. Washington will face an Eagles squad playing their Week 2 game on Monday.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Eagles vs. Commanders in their Week 3 matchup.

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Eagles -3

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Eagles -175, Commanders +150

Sep 18 AM

Point spread: Eagles -3

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Eagles -165, Commanders +140

May 13

Opening point spread: Pick ‘em

Opening moneyline: Eagles -110, Commanders -110

Early pick: Eagles -3

Washington is going to be all over the place this season. Carson Wentz has been impressive in the first two games, but still has his down moments. They’re an unpredictable team while I feel more comfortable backing Jalen Hurts in this one. The best bet though might be the over depending on how much movement we see this week.

