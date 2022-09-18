Opening odds for Cowboys vs. Giants matchup in Week 3

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 2 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 3. The Cowboys and Giants will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday.

The Cowboys managed to stay competitive and get a win over the Bengals despite Cooper Rush coming in at quarterback, which is a sign they could be alright while Dak Prescott recovers. The Giants moved to 2-0 under new head coach Brian Daboll after grinding out an ugly win over the Panthers.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Cowboys vs. Giants in their Week 3 matchup.

Cowboys vs. Giants

Sep 18 PM

Point spread: Giants -3

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Cowboys +135, Giants -155

Sep 18 AM

Point spread: Giants -4

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Giants -175, Cowboys +150

May 13

Opening point spread: Cowboys -3

Opening moneyline: Cowboys -140, Giants +120

Early pick: Cowboys +3

The Giants have two wins on the season, but they’ve been quite fluky and against poor competition. The Cowboys look decent despite having Cooper Rush at quarterback, and they tend to have New York’s number. Even with the Giants on a winning streak, take the Cowboys against the spread in Week 3.

