Best NFL player prop bets for Bears vs. Packers for Week 2 Sunday Night Football

The second Sunday Night Football Game of the NFL season kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC tonight and will feature the Chicago Bears hitting the road to face their hated rival Green Bay Packers. Here, we’ll go over some of our favorite player props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Packers: Best NFL player prop bets

Aaron Rodgers, over 23.5 pass completions (+105)

For the second straight year, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers laid an egg in the season opener. The four-time MVP went 22-34 through the air for 195 yards and an interception in the 23-7 loss to the Vikings. I’ll predict he locks in and completes at least 24 passes in an eventual victory over the Bears. Take the over on pass completions.

David Montgomery, under 2.5 receptions (+105)

Montgomery caught three targets for 24 for the Bears in last week’s rain soaked 19-10 victory over the 49ers. He produced 50 yards of offense total as both teams struggled to move the football. I’ll say the Packers defense will really lock in on him and he snags just two catches this evening. Take the under.

Darnell Mooney, over 4.5 receptions (+115)

Mooney had a quiet season debut last Sunday, catching just one pass for eight yards in the win. That could be contributed to the soggy conditions in Chicago and in Green Bay, I’ll say that he’ll haul in at least five from Justin Fields and go with the over.

