Best DFS lineup strategy for Titans vs. Bills on Sunday Night Football

Week 2 of the NFL is set to continue Monday, September 19. The Buffalo Bills (1-0) host the Tennessee Titans (0-1) in a conference rivalry. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, is set for 7:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Injuries

The Buffalo Bills will be without DT Ed Oliver who is dealing with an ankle injury. DT Tim Settle (calf) is also doubtful. WR Gabe Davis (ankle) and CB Dane Jackson (knee) are both questionable and would be major losses they’re unable to suit up.

CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), RB Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring), T Jamarco Jones (elbow) are all out for the Titans. Reserve WR Kyle Philips (shoulder) is questionable.

Captain’s Chair

Josh Allen, QB, Bills

This is an obvious pick and it’s for good reason. Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Week 1, Allen was 26-31 for 297 yards and three touchdowns against a highly ranked Rams defense. He also had 10 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown. He was one of the highest scoring fantasy quarterbacks and is a must play again this week.

Derrick Henry, RB, Titans

It was a bit surprising to see Henry rush for just 81 yards against the Giants. In his career against the Bills, Henry has had a ton of success. Coming off a disappointing loss to the Giants, I expect the Titans to feed Henry and him to have some success. This could be a multi-touchdown game for him.

Value Plays

Treylon Burks, WR, Titans — $6,200

Burks had a decent first career NFL game. He caught three passes for 55 yards on five targets. That game showed me they want him to be heavily involved in the offense. After trading away A.J. Brown, it was expected that other receivers would have to step up. They have high hopes for their first round pick. Look for him to catch his first career touchdown pass Monday night.

Dawson Knox, TE, Bills — $5,800

Knox is a tricky fantasy/DFS player because of how streaky he is. There are weeks he leads tight ends in points and other weeks he has just one catch. Coming off a low-scoring week, I would expect Knox to have some success. Last week, the Titans allowed a touchdown to tight end Chris Myarick and we could see that again this week.