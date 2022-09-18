Breaking down NFL betting splits for Bears vs. Packers on Week 2 Sunday Night Football

The Week 2 edition of Sunday Night Football will feature a battle in the NFC North. The Chicago Bears will head to the friendly confines of Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Packers, Week 2 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Packers are 10-point favorites. 78% of the handle and 26% of bets are being placed on Green Bay to cover.

Is the public right? Chicago is heading into this game with an ugly weather win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. Green Bay took the L against the Minnesota Vikings. Even so, the Packers' defense is due to bounce back this week, and Aaron Rodgers has had another week to get on the same page as his wide receivers. Even with a good matchup, I think Chicago covers the spread as the Green Bay offense continues to experience growing pains.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 41.5. 61% of the handle and 55% of bets are being placed on the under.

Is the public right? I hate betting the under because it just doesn’t feel fun. You’re hoping for a boring game. Unfortunately, without Davante Adams around, the Packer offense struggled. The point total isn’t very high, but the public should be right about this one in a low scoring game.

Betting the moneyline: The Packers are home favorites with moneyline odds at -450. Moneyline odds for the Bears are at +360. 71% of the handle and 62% of bets are being placed on the Packers to win.

Is the public right? Despite a predicted ugly game, I think Green Bay wins at home. Even with the learning curve that the offense is experiencing, they should be able to take the win. Chicago proved to be scrappier than expected in their come from behind win last week, but that luck should run out against Green Bay on Sunday night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.