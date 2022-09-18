Lyon vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Picks, predictions, how to watch Ligue 1 match

League leaders PSG will clash with Lyon on Sunday, wrapping up Matchday 8 action in Ligue 1 play. PSG is coming off a 1-0 win over Brest while Lyon dropped a 2-1 result to Monaco, marking two straight losses for Les Gones.

PSG is favored to win this one, priced at -160 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Lyon is set at +350, while a draw is priced at +380. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET from Groupama Stadium and can be watched on beIN SPORTS or via livestream on Fanatiz or fuboTV.

Lyon v. Paris Saint-Germain

Date: Sunday, September 18

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN SPORTS

Live stream: Fanatiz, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Lyon: +350

Draw: +380

Paris Saint-Germain: -160

Moneyline pick: PSG -160

Since 2010, Lyon has only pulled off a win over PSG six times through the 33 meetings between the two clubs. Five have ended in draws, while PSG has come out on top 22 times across all competitions. Lyon’s last win over Paris came in December of 2020 when they pulled off a narrow 1-0 victory.

PSG sits on top of the table and hasn’t lost a match yet this season, going 6-1-0 through their first seven outings. Marseille is keeping pace with them at 6-1-0 themselves, but PSG has 10 more goals in the differential column to claim the top spot.

Lyon comes into this contest on a two-match losing streak as they hope to turn things around and get back to their winning ways. They sit just six points behind both PSG and Marseille, and three points behind fourth place Lorient. Take the visitors to win this one, as PSG have been in excellent form this season even while navigating their Champions League schedule as well.

