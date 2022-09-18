George Kittle injury: What status means for Week 1 fantasy football

It looks like we’ll have to wait until Sunday afternoon to know whether or not San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle will play this week. Kittle is still dealing with a groin injury that kept him on the sidelines for last week’s season opener. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week, but he did manage to get a limited session on Friday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday afternoon that Kittle’s status would be a game-time decision.

The 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football implications

That’s a tough spot for fantasy managers waiting on Kittle’s status. When he’s healthy, he’s one of the better tight ends in the league, capable of putting up big points week in and week out.

Last week, the 49ers used a combination of Tyler Kroft and Ross Dwelley without Kittle. Dwelley had one catch for 11 yards on two targets, while Kroft had nine yards after catching one of two targets. The later nearly had a touchdown, but the ball was overthrown. Kroft is a better bet if Kittle sits, though it’s hard to trust either one for fantasy lineups.