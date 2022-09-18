Joe Flacco start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

New York Jets QB Joe Flacco will likely be the starting quarterback for the first four weeks as Zach Wilson is dealing with a knee injury. However, there is a chance we could see Mike White if Flacco continues to struggle. This week, he faces the Cleveland Browns, his old divisional rival.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Joe Flacco

In Week 1, Flacco went 37-59 for 307 yards with a touchdown and interception against his former team, the Ravens. It was shocking to see the Jets throw the ball 59 times especially with how their run game looked early. I would expect them to rely on the run much more in Week 2.

The Browns’ secondary didn't look stellar in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers. Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield went 16-27 for 235 yards with one touchdown and an interception. The Browns’ pass rush forced four sacks as Myles Garrett accounted for two himself. Cleveland should have a ton of success against a banged up Jets offensive line.

Start or sit in Week 2?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Flacco should sit.