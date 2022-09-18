Breece Hall start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

While the New York Jets collect receipts, they must also prepare for Sunday’s tilt with the Cleveland Browns. The game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Breece Hall

Though the Jets invested a second-round pick in Hall — typically a strong indicator of expected high usage for a running back — he assumed the smaller end of the workload split with Michael Carter in the season opener. Hall saw 38 snaps from scrimmage last weekend, roughly a third less than Carter’s 50 snaps. Unsurprisingly, Hall trailed his teammate in production as well, with Carter recording four more carries, one more reception, and 39 more scrimmage yards.

But game state played a role in the discrepancies, as the Jets found themselves in catch-up mode for the entire second half. Granted, they seem more likely than most to end up in such situations, but they don’t play the Baltimore Ravens every week. In more neutral situations, Hall can expect to garner more of the work and could carve out a larger share over the course of the year.

Does that mean Hall has a promising outlook for Week 2? Not exactly, as Carter remains the more featured back and New York could again fall behind early. Hall has value in season-long leagues, but his Week 2 prospects hinge on reaching the end zone.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Sit Breece Hall.