Michael Carter start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Fresh off a season-opening loss at home, the New York Jets will hit the road for a matchup with the Cleveland Browns. The game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Michael Carter

Though injuries in the quarterback room and along the offensive line came to dominate the Jets’ narrative over the past month and change, the backfield share between Michael Carter and rookie Breece Hall took centerstage. Carter, who had a solid rookie season in the Big Apple, seemed likely to cede snaps and touches to his new second-round pick teammate.

Hall did see 38 snaps and 12 touches in Week 1, but Carter eclipsed both marks (50 and 17, respectively). Hall also fumbled the ball away on the precipice of the red zone, something that could stick in the craw of the coaching staff for a while.

Carter could lose ground to Hall over the course of the year, and that obviously matters in season-long fantasy leagues. But for Week 2, Carter remains the stronger option in the Jets’ offensive backfield.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Start Michael Carter as a flex.