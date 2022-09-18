Corey Davis start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets hope to regroup after a blowout season-opening loss on Sunday when they take on the Cleveland Browns. The game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Corey Davis

As with all Jets receivers, Davis’ value remains tied to the player throwing him the ball. Until further notice, the team will not have second-year quarterback Zach Wilson, who doesn’t expect to return from his bone bruise and meniscus tear until October. For now, Joe Flacco — or Mike White if the fans get their way — will run the offense.

That deals a considerable blow to Davis’ productivity. While he led the Jets with six catches for 77 yards against a solid defense in the opener despite little help from his QB, Davis draws another short stick this week with Cleveland. For whatever the Browns lack under center at the moment, they still have a terrifying defense that can stymy even the most talented opponents.

None of which bodes well for Davis this week. His outlook should improve when Wilson returns and the Jets face lesser defenses, but that time hasn’t arrived yet.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Sit Corey Davis.