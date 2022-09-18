Elijah Moore start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets look to rebound from their season-opening loss by taking home the W during this Sunday’s matchup with the Cleveland Browns. The game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Elijah Moore

In its current state, the Jets’ passing game offers limited upside. Starting quarterback Zach Wilson remains sidelined with a bone bruise and meniscus tear, leaving Joe Flacco (and potentially Mike White) to direct the passing game. At least until Wilson recovers, New York’s receivers should expect a lower production ceiling.

Already, those dynamics have affected the output for Moore. The second-year wideout saw just seven targets, less than both of the Jets top two running backs. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur could deploy Moore in other ways to get the ball in his hands, but such a change wouldn’t alone increase the receiver’s touch total enough to overcome the QB situation, especially against a defense as talented as the Browns’.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Sit Elijah Moore.