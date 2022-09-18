Garrett Wilson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Week 1 of the fantasy football season has come and gone, and with it came noteworthy performances from some new faces to the league. New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson had a solid debut against the Baltimore Ravens, highlighting his fantasy potential for this season. Ahead of Week 2, we break down Wilson’s fantasy matchup and whether he’s a start or sit among fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Wilson finished with 9.2 PPR fantasy points in Week 1 against the Ravens, totaling four catches on eight targets for 52 receiving yards. Much of that yardage came in the fourth quarter as the Jets were playing catch-up, but that’s not necessarily taboo for fantasy football. Fantasy managers will take points where they can get them, and if New York is playing from behind consistently then it only opens more opportunities for Wilson to benefit.

Wilson does have a tougher matchup on deck as the Jets travel on the road to face the Cleveland Browns. Last season, the Browns surrendered the third-fewest passing yards per game at home (171.9), and most importantly their pass rush poses a risk. If Myles Garrett can pressure or force Joe Flacco to the ground consistently, Wilson could finish the day with minimal looks going his way.

Start or sit in Week 2?

The Browns surrendered the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing receivers last season (20.4), and with Garrett rushing the quarterback it’s tough to have confidence in the Jets’ passing game. On the road and with Flacco potentially under duress consistently, Wilson’s chances for an efficient fantasy game seem slim. The Jets rookie would be better off on the bench in Week 2.