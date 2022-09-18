Jacoby Brissett start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Jacoby Brissett era with the Cleveland Browns got off to the right start in Week 1 with a win over the Carolina Panthers. Brissett finished with 147 yards passing and a touchdown, which got the job done for the team but begs the question of whether it was enough for fantasy managers. Looking ahead to Week 2, we assess whether Brissett is a start or sit against the New York Jets.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QB Jacoby Brissett

Although Brissett found the endzone in Sunday’s win and went without an interception thrown, the passing yardage left much to be desired from a fantasy perspective, as he finished with just 10.9 fantasy points in PPR formats. High-volume passers are the bread and butter of a good fantasy quarterback option, and solely based on his Week 1 performance it’s fair to say that Brissett could have done more. The upcoming matchup against the Jets is favorable, but the offensive snaps split from last week tell the more accurate story.

Brissett attempted 34 passes against the Panthers, which was fewer than the 39 rushing attempts from the Browns’ backfield. Cleveland also had more success on the ground with an average of 5.6 yards per rush, which outmatched Brissett’s 3.9 yards per pass. These numbers shouldn’t be too much of a surprise given the backfield duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. But it speaks to the likelihood of Cleveland opting more towards the run game, as opposed to letting Brissett drop back in the pocket.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Even though the Browns are at home and they have a favorable matchup against the Jets' defense, the offensive snaps highlight the biggest obstacle in Brissett’s path. Cleveland will likely opt toward running the ball more consistently until Deshaun Watson makes his return, rendering Brissett as a matchup-dependent fantasy option week-to-week Against the Jets in Week 2, Brissett is a sit among fantasy rosters.