Donovan Peoples-Jones start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Donovan Peoples-Jones has slowly improved since being drafted by the Cleveland Browns. For his first two seasons, the wide receiver room was extremely crowded, but he still had a decent role in the offense. This season, Peoples-Jones has a chance to put up career-high numbers as he’s the No. 2 wide receiver on the depth chart. This week, he faces a struggling New York Jets pass defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

In Week 1, Peoples-Jones had six catches for 60 yards. He was targeted 11 times which was a career high for him. The fact that they looked to get him the ball that much shows they want him to play a big role in the offense. I would expect him to put up even better numbers in Week 2.

The Jets passing defense looked subpar in Week 1. They were having success limiting Lamar Jackson early on, but in the second half the Baltimore Ravens passing game opened up. Jackson threw for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the second half. With Jacoby Brissett starting, I don’t expect the Browns to have as much success as the Ravens did. However, I do think Peoples-Jones has a big week.

Start or sit in Week 2?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Peoples-Jones should start. There’s a decent chance he is on the waiver wire in most season-long fantasy leagues. There is a good chance many people are trying to pick him up after this week.