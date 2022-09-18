David Njoku, Harrison Bryant start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

After signing a four-year, $54.75 million deal with the Cleveland Browns, many people expected David Njoku to have a big 2022 season. For Harrison Bryant, he hasn’t caught a ton of passes in his career, but has success in the red zone. This week, they face a struggling New York Jets pass defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns TE David Njoku, Harrison Bryant

Bryant caught two passes on four targets for 18 yards, while Njoku caught one pass on one target for seven yards against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. This was extremely surprising after the contract Njoku signed in the offseason. Expect Njoku to see more targets in Week 2.

The Jets pass defense looked subpar in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. They were having success limiting QB Lamar Jackson early on, but in the second half the Ravens passing game opened up. Jackson threw for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the second half. However, the Jets did a decent job defending Mark Andrews as he finished with five catches for 52 yards. With Jacoby Brissett starting, I don’t expect the Browns to have as much success as the Ravens did.

Start or sit in Week 2?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Njoku and Bryant should sit.