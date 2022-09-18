Carson Wentz start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday in NFL Week 2 action from Ford Field in Detroit. The Commanders are coming off a 28-22 win over the Jaguars in Week 1, while the Lions dropped their first result in a 38-35 loss to the Eagles. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will be shown on FOX.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders QB Carson Wentz

Wentz completed 27-of-41 passes for 313 yards and four touchdowns in the win over the Jags, racking up 29.7 fantasy points. He also threw two interceptions and rushed six times for another 12 yards. While it wasn’t the most consistent performance to start the season, Wentz delighted fantasy managers with a solid output that should be a motivation to keep him in the lineup for Week 2. He ranked third in fantasy for QBs last week, finishing only behind Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen on the day.

Start or sit in Week 2?

While he may not throw four touchdowns every week this season, Wentz is poised for another solid performance against a Lions defense that allowed four TDs from the Eagles last week. Start Carson Wentz in Week 2.