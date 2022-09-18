Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders will head on the road to take on the Detroit Lions from Ford Field on Sunday in Week 2 action. The Commanders are coming off a 28-22 win over the Jaguars while the Lions narrowly lost to the Eagles in their season opener with a 38-35 final score. The game is set to kick at 1 p.m. ET with a broadcast being shown on FOX.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders RB Antonio Gibson

Gibson had a solid workload in Week 1, rushing 14 times for 58 yards, while catching seven of his eight targets for another 72 receiving yards. While it wasn’t the biggest performance of the week, he finished the week in 15th for running backs across the league, totaling 13 fantasy points on the day. With Brian Robinson still on the IR after being shot in the leg during an armed robbery, Gibson remains the top choice in the backfield, and turned out to be a regular target for QB Carson Wentz.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Gibson should see a similar workload in Week 2, and will have a favorable matchup against a Lions defense that allowed four rushing touchdowns from the Eagles last week. Start Antonio Gibson in Week 2.