JD McKissic start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders will take on the Detroit Lions in Week 2 action on Sunday, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET from Ford Field. Washington is coming off a 28-22 win over the Jaguars in Week 1 that saw Carson Wentz throw four TD passes, while the Lions dropped a 38-35 result to the Eagles.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders RB JD McKissic

JD McKissic wasn’t too involved in the running game last week, as he only rushed three times for eight yards, averaging 2.7 yards per carry. He also caught all three of his targets from QB Carson Wentz for another 20 yards, totaling just 4.8 fantasy points in standard leagues. It’s clear that Antonio Gibson is the go-to guy in the backfield especially while Brian Robinson is still on the IR after he was shot in the leg during an armed robbery, so McKissic’s workload will likely continue to be light going for the foreseeable future.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Although the Lions allowed four rushing touchdowns from the Eagles last week, Gibson will likely be seeing the bulk of the action in the backfield with McKissic getting at least a few touches. JD McKissic isn’t worth a start yet, so keep him on your bench in Week 2.