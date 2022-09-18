Terry McLaurin start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders will face off against the Detroit Lions on Sunday as the NFL heads into Week 2. The Commanders are coming off a 28-22 win over the Jaguars last week, which saw receiver Terry McLaurin find the end zone to help get his team the win. Their Week 2 clash is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET from Ford Field.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin

McLaurin wasn’t particularly consistent on the day against the Jags, but he caught two of his four targets for 58 yards and a fourth quarter touchdown. McLaurin ended up being the fifth-most targeted player for Washington, as Curtis Samuel led the way with 11. McLaurin still ended up with the second-most receiving yards behind RB Antonio Gibson, giving fantasy managers plenty of hope as he brought 13.8 fantasy points in PPR leagues.

Start or sit in Week 2?

While McLaurin didn’t see as much action as the likes of Samuel or Gibson as far as receiving goes, QB Carson Wentz still showed he’s willing to diversify the target share as five players saw at least four targets on the day. Start McLaurin as he’ll be going up against a Lions defense that allowed AJ Brown to rack up 155 yards from 10 catches last week in their loss against the Eagles.