Curtis Samuel start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders will head to Detroit to take on the Lions in Week 2 on Sunday. The Commanders opened the season with a 28-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game that saw Curtis Samuel lead the team in targets while finding the end zone once as well. The Week 2 contest is set to kick at 1 p.m. from Ford Field.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Curtis Samuel

Samuel, now fully healthy, was heavily utilized by QB Carson Wentz, catching eight of 11 targets for 55 yards and a touchdown, while rushing four times for 17 yards. Samuel seems to be back to his old self after a grueling 2021 season that saw him only play five games for the Commanders due to groin and hamstring injuries. He’s off to a great start for Washington already as he was one of the busiest offensive players on the field.

Start or sit in Week 2?

It seems as long as he’s healthy, he’ll be heavily in the mix with Carson Wentz under center. The Commanders have a favorable matchup against the Lions, so give Samuel the start in Week 2.