Jahan Dotson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders, fresh off a 28-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, will head to Detroit to take on the Lions at Ford Field on Sunday. Rookie WR Jahan Dotson found the end zone twice in the win over the Jags, including the game-winning score to lift his team to a win in Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Jahan Dotson

Dotson caught three of his five targets for 40 yards and two touchdowns in his NFL debut for the Commanders last week. He added one rush attempt for -10 yards as well. He didn’t see a whole ton of volume as the majority of targets went to Curtis Samuel and Antonio Gibson, but he made the most of the action he saw come his way. It doesn’t get much better as far as professional debuts go, and Dotson will be looking to put in another big performance against the Lions.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Dotson is a must-add for any fantasy managers in leagues where he’s still on the waiver wire as the 22-year-old proves his worth for Ron Rivera’s team. He racked up 18 fantasy points in PPR leagues in his debut, and as long as Wentz sends some balls his way, he should be worth a start.