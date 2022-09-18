Jamaal Williams start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions opened their season with a 38-35 loss at home to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now they’ll turn their focus to the Washington Commanders as they face off with them in Week 2 at home again, searching for their first win of the season. The game is set to kick at 1 p.m ET from Ford Field with a broadcast available on FOX.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jamaal Williams

Williams ran for 28 yards off of 11 carries and notched two touchdowns in Week 1, while catching one of his two targets for just two yards in the loss. His two scores both came from the one yard line, which bodes well for fantasy managers who will be hoping he emerges as the goal line running back in Dan Campbell’s system. D’Andre Swift handled the bulk of the running, amassing 144 yards from 15 carries, but Williams was used effectively at the goal line, racking up 16 fantasy points in PPR leagues. It could be a great tandem going forward if they both continue to be utilized that way, but he may not be worth much in terms of fantasy value if he can’t break through to the end zone on any given day.

Start or sit in Week 2?

If you’re looking at a Lions running back, D’Andre Swift will be the safer play in Week 2 to put in your starting lineup. You may want to hold off and wait on Williams to see if he still has the same role in Week 2, then stick him in your lineup in Week 3 and beyond.

Note: Swift is questionable heading into Week 2. If he were to be ruled out, Williams becomes a must-start RB2 with RB1 upside. He could end up taking the bulk of the snaps and carries in the backfield in a strong game environment.