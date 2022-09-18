Jared Goff start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions will play host to the Washington Commanders on Sunday in Week 2 action at Ford Field. The Lions dropped a 38-35 result to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, as Jared Goff threw for two touchdowns and one interception on the day. The game is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET with a broadcast on FOX.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions QB Jared Goff

Goff started his second season with the Lions on a good note, despite the loss. He completed 21 of 37 passes for 215 total yards, adding nine yards from two rush attempts. The Lions got most of their work done on the ground, but weren’t able to hold off the Eagles from stealing the win. Goff spread his throws out amongst the receiving corps, targeting seven different receivers throughout the course of the game. It was a strong showing for Detroit who was only able to put up at least 35 points once last season.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Regardless of his promising start in Week 1, Goff was still only able to put up 16.5 fantasy points, ranking 18th in QBs across the league last week. They’ll be going up against a tough Commanders team in Week 2, and Goff shouldn’t be in your starting lineup unless you’re in deep or superflex league.