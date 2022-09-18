Amon-Ra St. Brown start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Amon-Ra St. Brown hype in Detroit has been legit since last season. As a rookie, St. Brown had 90 receptions for 912 yards and five touchdowns. For a fourth-round pick, that’s a phenomenal season. This week, he faces one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL in the Washington Commanders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown picked up right where he left off last season in Week 1 as he had eight catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. It’s clear how much Goff likes throwing his way as he had 12 targets in Week 1 vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. St. Brown could finish this season as a top-10 fantasy football wide receiver.

The Commanders pass defense struggled in their opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence threw for 275 yards with a touchdown and interception. Jaguars WR1 Christian Kirk caught six passes for 117 yards. Based off this, there’s a good chance St. Brown has another big week in the receiving game. I expect him to have 75+ yards and a touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 2?

In season-long fantasy and DFS, St. Brown should start this week.