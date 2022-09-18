DJ Chark start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

DJ Chark spent four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars to start his career. It looked like Chark could be their next top receiver after his first few seasons, but he turned down a long-termd contract with Jacksonville to sign with the Detroit Lions this past offseason. This week, he faces one of the worst passing defense in the NFL in the Washington Commanders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR DJ Chark

In Week 1, Chark caught four passes for 52 yards and a touchdown. Both Chark and Amon-Ra St. Brown were heavily involved in the offense. They are one of the most underrated wide receiving duos in the NFL. If Jared Goff can make the routine throws, both Chark and St. Brown could be in for great seasons.

The Commanders pass defense struggled in their opener against the Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence threw for 275 yards with a touchdown and interception. Jaguars WR2 Zay Jones caught six passes for 65 yards. Last season, the Commanders defense had major struggles stopping the passing game and it seems that will be an issue again.

Start or sit in Week 2?

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Chark should sit. While the Commanders secondary has struggled, I expect Chark to have a quiet week.