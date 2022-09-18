TJ Hockenson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Heading into 2021, there were some high hopes for TJ Hockenson. It was a disappointing season for Hockenson however as he finished with 61 receptions for 583 yards and four touchdowns. This Detroit Lions offense is expected to be better this season and Hockenson’s play will have a major impact on how good they are. This week, he faces one of the worst passing defense in the NFL in the Washington Commanders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions TE TJ Hockenson

In Week 1, Hockenson caught four passes for 38 yards. It was encouraging to see him have seven targets as it shows Goff’s trust in Hockenson. This could be a week where we see Hockenson catch eight passes for 75+ yards and a touchdown. He has a good matchup ahead of him.

The Commanders pass defense struggled in their opener against the Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence threw for 275 yards with a touchdown and interception. Jaguars tight end Evan Engram caught four passes for 28 yards. Last season, the Commanders defense had major struggles stopping the passing game and it seems that will be an issue again.

Start or sit in Week 2?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Hockenson should start.