Leonard Fournette start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Week 2 action, with kick set for 1 p.m. ET. Both teams won their opening game and will look to hand each other their first loss of the season at Caesars Superdome. Leonard Fournette had a good showing in Week 1, but will he be worth a start in Week 2 against the Saints?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Leonard Fournette

Fournette ran the ball 21 times for 127 yards in the Week 1 win over the Cowboys, averaging six yards per attempt. He also caught both of his targets for another 10 yards, totaling 15.7 fantasy points in PPR leagues. He was tied for fifth in terms of number of carries for all RBs across the league in Week 1. However, he was limited in practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury he reportedly suffered in the Week 1 contest. While it could just be a precaution to prevent making the injury any worse, there’s always a chance it could hinder his play on Sunday or even sideline him altogether.

Start or sit in Week 2?

If Fournette ends up playing in Week 2, he should be in your starting lineup especially against a New Orleans defense that ranked 23rd in the league against running backs across the league last week, in terms of fantasy. Keep an eye on his injury updated, and if he doesn’t dress for Sunday, it’s likely Rachaad White who would step in as the main running back.