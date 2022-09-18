Russell Gage start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in Week 2 action, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Both teams won their season openers, and both will look to hand each other their first loss when they meet up on Sunday afternoon.

Update — Gage is questionable to play vs. the Saints. Keep an eye on the injury report at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday for inactives.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Russell Gage

Gage only saw two targets in the Week 1 win over the Cowboys, though he caught both of them to total 13 yards. Despite Chris Godwin’s early exit from the game due to a hamstring injury, it may have been Gage’s own hamstring issue that limited him on the field in the season opener. He dealt with a hamstring injury throughout the summer, and now reports have come out that he missed Wednesday’s practice because of it. With Godwin all but guaranteed to miss the Week 2 game, Russell Gage should see more volume if he’s able to play on Sunday.

Start or sit in Week 2?

The Bucs are dealing with some real injury issues, so keep an eye on the injury report ahead of Sunday’s contest to see who’s in and who will be sidelined. If Gage is able to play, he’ll likely see an increase in targets with Godwin out. Julio Jones also missed practice with a knee injury, so if both Godwin and Jones are missing, you could seriously consider sticking Gage in a starting role.