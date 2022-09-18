Julio Jones start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

After a big 19-3 win over the Cowboys in Week 1, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints at Caesars Superdome. The game is set to kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Jones put in a decent performance in his debut for the Bucs, but will he be worth a start in your fantasy lineup for Week 2?

Update — Jones is questionable along with most of the Bucs’ wide receiving core for Sunday vs. the Saints. Keep an eye on the injury report on Sunday morning.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Julio Jones

Jones caught 3-of-5 for 69 yards in the season opener, adding 17 more yards through two rushing attempts. He didn’t find the end zone, but it was a good showing for the 33-year-old in his first outing with the Bucs. Unfortunately, Jones missed practice on Wednesday with a knee issue, along with Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Russell Gage (hamstring). Godwin is already set to miss the Week 2 game, so the offense could really benefit from Jones being able to take the field. His numbers should increase if he plays while Godwin is sidelined.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Just like with the other injured Tampa Bay receivers, Jones’ injury status will be one to keep an eye on heading into Week 2. If he’s able to play in New Orleans especially with Godwin out, he could be worth sticking in your starting lineup as his target share should increase. Russell Gage is also in danger of missing the game with a hamstring injury of his own, so keep an eye on the injury report coming out of Tampa Bay.