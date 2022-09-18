Cameron Brate start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints on Sunday in Week 2 action. Both teams won their opening games and both will be hoping to make it two in a row to start the season. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs TE Cameron Brate

With Kyle Rudolph inactive for Week 1, Cameron Brate was the main tight end, seeing 42 snaps while Cade Otton (30) and Ko Kieft (16) saw a few of their own. Unfortunately for fantasy managers who started him, Brate only saw three targets, catching one of them for seven yards. He only managed to bring in 1.7 fantasy points in PPR leagues for Week 1. If Rudolph is still inactive for Week 2, expect Brate to be the best option for Tom Brady to throw to at tight end in New Orleans.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Brate could see an increased target count depending on how the injury situation shakes out with the wide receivers. Chris Godwin (hamstring) is set to miss the game while Julio Jones (knee) and Russell Gage (hamstring) missed Wednesday’s practice and are up in the air ahead of Sunday’s game. Regardless, there will likely be other better TE options on the waiver wire, so sit Brate and go with a more solid performer while the Bucs figure out their injury woes.