Jameis Winston start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Jameis Winston led the New Orleans Saints to a massive fourth-quarter comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, utilizing his talented wide receiving corps to make it happen, going 23-for-34 for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Jameis Winston

The Saints face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday for Week 2. The Bucs defense held the Cowboys to just three points in their opener.

Winston also sat out of practice with a back injury on Wednesday after visiting the injury tent during the game on Sunday. It’s unclear as of now whether he’ll be playing on Sunday and how severe the back injury looks.

Start or sit in Week 2?

With the injury in mind, it may be a safe bet to sit Winston on Sunday, but keep an eye out for more information on his back. If it turns out that he’s perfectly healthy come this weekend, his WRs are probably a good enough reason to start him.