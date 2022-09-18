Michael Thomas start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is back like he’d never left. Sidelined for the entirety 2021 season with an ankle injury, he made a huge impact in the Saints’ comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, with five receptions for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Michael Thomas

He and Jarvis Landry are splitting snaps and targets almost exactly in half, and after his performance on Sunday, there’s no reason to see why that won’t continue. Thomas is back in full form, showing why he won the Offensive Player of the Year award in 2019, leading a talented group of receivers.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Thomas should absolutely start in Week 2 if he’s on your roster. The Saints play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, and Jameis Winston will be looking to make some big plays downfield with Thomas and Landry.