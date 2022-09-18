Chris Olave start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday. Chris Olave’s first game as a rookie went well — he made three receptions out of three targets for a total of 42 yards and added a two-point conversion catch as well.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Chris Olave

Olave passed his first field test with flying colors and had great chemistry with Jameis Winston. While he’s still splitting targets with Jarvis Landry and Michael Thomas, the Saints are likely going to place him in an expanded role in the weeks to come.

According to @NextGenStats, Chris Olave led all #Saints WRs and TEs with an average 3.8 yards of separation per target. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) September 13, 2022

Start or sit in Week 2?

Olave isn’t exactly going to lead the league in receptions this week, but he’s getting in for the same amount of snaps as Landry and Thomas, and he’ll become a more consistent target very soon. He’s definitely good for some yardage against the Bucs this Sunday, and he’s a safe bet to start this week.