Jarvis Landry start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Jarvis Landry played the most snaps of any wide receiver in the New Orleans Saints’ victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, bringing in seven receptions for a total of 114 yards, including a huge grab on the Saints’ winning drive.

The Saints face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday, but recent reports had Jameis Winston sitting out of Wednesday practice with a back injury.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Jarvis Landry

Landry is a lock for fantasy points with his yardage and playing time — that is, if Winston ends up playing. Backup Andy Dalton may not connect with the receivers as well as Winston can. If he can repeat last week’s performance, though, he’ll be a significant asset to any fantasy lineup.

Start or sit in Week 2?

He’s probably a start either way as the WR1 for the Saints, but we’ll probably see a better game from him if Winston is cleared to play on Sunday. Even with Dalton, though, Landry will likely lead the team in snaps and targets, so you can feel comfortable starting him in Week 2.